CHICAGO — One of the best prospects in the Cubs’ organization will be making his debut for the club this weekend at Wrigley Field.

Per a report from Jeff Passan of ESPN, the team will be calling up first baseman Matt Mervis at the conclusion of their series against the Nationals on Thursday afternoon. This comes as the prospect is enjoying a strong start to his season with the Triple-A Iowa Cubs.

The club has yet to confirm the move.

So far in 2023, Mervis has a slash line of .286/.402/.560 with seven doubles, six homers, and 27 RBI in 24 games in Triple-A. According to MLB.com, Mervis is the sixth-rated prospect in the Cubs’ organization and one of three in their Top 10 currently at the Triple-A level.

Outfielder Brennan Davis (#3) and pitcher Ben Brown (#7) are currently in Iowa.

Signed as an undrafted free agent out of Duke in 2020, Mervis has quickly made his way through the Cubs system, starting 2021 with Class A Myrtle Beach and then finishing that year with three games in Iowa.

Mervis then showed his power at three levels in the minors during the 2022 season, starting at High-A South Bend for 27 games, Double-A Tennessee for 53 contests before playing 57 games in Triple-A.

On all three levels, Mervis finished with a .309 average with 36 homers and 119 RBI.

