CHICAGO — While the team still has business to take care of on the field to make sure they get there, the Cubs have already begun to look ahead to potential playoff games at Wrigley Field.

That starts with giving fans the opportunity to purchase tickets to potential contests in the first two rounds of the postseason.

The Cubs have announced a presale opportunity for fans to purchase tickets to potential Wild Card and National League Division Series games at Wrigley Field.

Fans can register for the opportunity to purchase tickets beginning Thursday at 10 a.m. central time.

Fans can begin to register on Thursday at 10 a.m. central time on the team's website for the shot to buy seats. Registration for the Wild Card Series will close on Monday, Sept. 25 a 11:59 p.m. central time with the NLDS closing on Tuesday, Oct. 3 at 11:59 p.m. central time.

Fans can begin to register on Thursday at 10 a.m. central time on the team’s website for the shot to buy seats. Registration for the Wild Card Series will close on Monday, Sept. 25 a 11:59 p.m. central time with the NLDS closing on Tuesday, Oct. 3 at 11:59 p.m. central time.

Fans must be at least 18 years or older and have to log into their MLB.com account to register, with a limit of one registration per person. If fans are selected through the random draw, they’ll be notified through email with information on how to purchase tickets.

The Cubs are looking to qualify for the National League playoffs for the first time since 2020, when they won the pandemic-shortened NL Central division title. Since no fans were allowed, the team has an opportunity to play in front of fans at Wrigley Field in the postseason for the first time since the 2018 NL Wild Card Game.

As of Thursday, the Cubs are holding onto the second Wild Card spot, two games ahead of the Diamondbacks and Reds, who are tied for the third spot. In the NL Central division race, the Cubs are four games behind the Brewers with 15 games to go.