CHICAGO — The Chicago Cubs 2024 coaching staff under new manager Craig Counsell is set, with a number of notable names making a return, as well as some significant fresh faces looking to help re-energize the club toward postseason contention next season.

Returning Coaching Staff Members

Of the 14 listed members of Counsell’s 2024 coaching staff, ten are returnees from the 2023 coaching staff and are holding the same positions with the Cubs.

Tommy Hottovy (Pitching Coach), Dustin Kelly (Hitting Coach), Willie Harris (Third Base Coach), Mike Napoli (First Base Coach), Daniel Moskos (Assistant Pitching Coach), Juan Cabreja (Assistant Hitting Coach), Jim Adduci (Assistant Hitting Coach), Jonathan Mota (Major League Coach), Alex Smith (Major League Coach) and Garrett Lloyd (Bullpen Catcher) are all returning to the same positions they held last year.

Promotion

John Mallee, a former Cubs hitting coach from 2015-17, was named one of three assistant hitting coaches on Counsell’s 2024 coaching staff. He was promoted to the role after spending last season as the hitting coach for Chicago’s AAA team, the Iowa Cubs.

2024 will represent Mallee’s 27th season coaching professional baseball, which includes previous stops with MLB’s Philadelphia Phillies as their head hitting coach (2018-19) and the Los Angeles Angels as an assistant hitting coach (2020-22).

New Faces

Ryan Flaherty will serve as Counsell’s bench coach in 2024 in his first season with the club. Before joining the Cubs, Flaherty spent four seasons with the San Diego Padres, serving in various roles with the franchise, which included bench coach, offensive coordinator, major league advanced scout, development coach and quality control coach.

A former infielder, Flaherty was originally drafted by the North Siders with the 41st overall pick in the 2008 MLB First-Year Player Draft. He went on to play eight years in MLB, which included the Baltimore Orioles (2012-17), Atlanta Braves (2018) and Cleveland Guardians (2019).

Darren Holmes will serve as Counsell’s bullpen coach in 2024. Before coming onboard in Chicago, Holmes spent three seasons as an assistant pitching coach with the Orioles, and was a bullpen coach with the Colorado Rockies from 2015-19.

He pitched in parts of 13 Major League seasons from 1990-2003, which included stops with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Milwaukee Brewers, Colorado, New York Yankees, Arizona Diamondbacks, St. Louis Cardinals, Baltimore and Atlanta. Holmes was also a part of the Yankees 1998 World Series championship team.

Mark Strittmatter will join Counsell’s 2024 staff as his major league field coordinator. Strittmatter previously served as the Rockies catching coordinator over the last 11 MLB seasons.