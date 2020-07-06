Cubs and White Sox release their schedules for the 60-game 2020 season

CHICAGO, IL – SEPTEMBER 23: Anthony Rizzo #44 of the Chicago Cubs is safe at third base as Tim Anderson #7 of the Chicago White Sox takes a late throw during the first inning on September 23, 2018 at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by David Banks/Getty Images)

CHICAGO – To be fair, there are still a number of things that have to play out in order to have the reduced 2020 Major League Baseball season finish as expected.

But at least Cubs and White Sox fans know when their teams are expected to take the field during July, August, and September for a reduced 60-game season.

The experts have put the final touches on our 2020 schedule. pic.twitter.com/e9xaU6LxF8 — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) July 6, 2020

The Cubs 2020 schedule includes a July 24th opener at home against the Brewers at 6 PM on ESPN. The next day, they’ll play a nationally televised Noon game against Milwaukee as part of a three-game opening series.

Three of the Cubs’ first four series are at home.

The first series against the Cardinals will be in St. Louis from August 7th-9th which will be followed by two games against the Indians on Cleveland on August 11th and 12th.

Here is the White Sox full 2020 schedule, including three exhibition games before the July 24th night opener against the Twins at Guaranteed Rate Field. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/7Sn8mO9EQy — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) July 6, 2020

Meanwhile the White Sox will have a heavy road schedule to start the season, but they’ll open things up at home on July 24th against the Twins at 7:10 as part of a three-game series. Then it’s on the road to face the Indians, Royals, and Brewers in consecutive three-game series

After that, the team plays 16 of their next 23 games at home before they go on a week-and-half road trip. One of those contests includes the Field of Drams game in Dyersville, Iowa, with the White Sox facing the Cardinals instead of the Yankees as originally scheduled.

Included in that stretch is the first of two Cubs-White Sox series for this shortened 60-game season. The first series is at Wrigley Field from August 21-23rd, with the teams then ending the season against each other at Guaranteed Rate Field September 25-27.

The Cubs and White Sox will also meet for a pair of exhibition games on July 19th (Wrigley Field) and July 20th (Guaranteed Rate Field).