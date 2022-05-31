CHICAGO – As the Cubs try to sort out which players will fit where moving forward, one of the players they expected to take a close look at a lot of 2022 will be back starting on Tuesday.

The Cubs have activated Nick Madrigal off the injured list ahead of their third of four games with the Brewers at Wrigley Field.

He’s been out of the lineup since May 10th, when he was put on the 10-day IL with a lower back strain. He’d played in 23 games up to that point in his first season with the club having been acquired in the Craig Kimbrel trade with the White Sox at the 2021 trade deadline along with reliever Codi Heuer.

Madrigal didn’t take the field for the Cubs last season after suffering a proximal tear of his right hamstring in June while still in the American League.

In those 23 games this season, all of them at second base, Madrigal is hitting .203/.250/.241 with three doubles and two RBI. He failed to get a hit in four-straight games before he went on the IL on May 10th.

Before returning to the Cubs, Madrigal had two rehab games in Triple-A Iowa on Saturday and Sunday, going 1-for-7 with two RBI.

The second baseman is not in the lineup tonight as the Cubs face Milwaukee but will be available off the bench should he be needed. The Cubs enter the contest on a three-game losing streak having lost to the White Sox in the City Series and then getting swept in Monday’s doubleheader.