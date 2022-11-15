CHICAGO – For the first time during the 2022-2023 offseason, the Cubs have pulled off a trade as they start to build up the club for the spring.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Cubs announced that they’ve acquired utility player Miles Mastrobuoni from the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for minor league right-handed pitcher Alfredo Zarraga.

He’s mostly been in the Rays’ minor league system since the club picked him in the 14th round of the 2016 MLB Draft. Mastrobuoni did get a September call-up in 2022, playing in eight games and going 3-for-16 (.188) at the plate with a stolen base and walk.

During that time, he also saw time in the field at second base and right field.

The 27-year-old hit .300 with Triple-A Durham in 129 games with that team in 2022. He hit 32 doubles, 16 homers, 64 RBI, and 23 stolen bases. In 615 career minor league games, Mastrobuoni has a slash line of .286/.367/.395 with 108 doubles, 23 triples, 19 homers, 242 RBI, and 82 stolen bases.

Signed by the Cubs as a non-drafted free agent in 2021, Zarraga was 1-0 with a 1.93 ERA in 17 appearances at Myrtle Beach and South Bend, all of which came in relief.

This is just the beginning of an intriguing offseason for the Cubs, who maybe be looking to add players to begin a return to contention for the 2023 season. The club won’t have catcher Willson Contreras as the three-time All-Star, as expected, declined his qualifying offer from the Cubs.