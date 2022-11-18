CHICAGO – When Major League Baseball made their announcement about the 2024 All-Star Game site on Thursday, fans in Chicago began to ask themselves one question: When will Wrigley Field get a chance to host the Midsummer Classic again?

With T-Mobile Park in Seattle slated to host the event in 2023 and Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas in 2024, it will be at least 35 years since the “Friendly Confines” have had the opportunity to host the event.

But it looks like that stretch could be coming to an end sooner than later.

Per a report from Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the Cubs are one of the leading candidates to host the 2025 MLB All-Star Game. Should Wrigley Field be chosen to be the place to stage the Midsummer Classic, it would mark the first time the event has been there since 1990.

The last time the All-Star Game was in Chicago was 2003 when it was hosted by the White Sox at then US Cellular Field.

Nightengale’s report states that the Blue Jays, Braves, and Orioles are also in the running to host the event, and each has hosted more recently than the Cubs.

Toronto – SkyDome – 1991

Baltimore – Camden Yards – 1993

Atlanta – Turner Field – 2000 (Was scheduled to host in 2021 at Truist Park but moved to Denver due to MLB decision after new voter restrictions in Georgia)

The Cubs have hosted the All-Star Game three times at Wrigley Field, with the first taking place on July 8, 1947. On July 30, 1962, the Midsummer Classic returned to Wrigley Field during a unique stretch in baseball where the MLB experimented with having two All-Star Games in the same season.

Started in 1959, was done to raise money for player pensions and other causes, but it was abandoned after 1962.

If the Cubs don’t get the 2025 All-Star Game, they’d have to wait until at least 2027 to get another shot since the Phillies have already been named the host of the 2026 Midsummer Classic. That will coincide with the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.