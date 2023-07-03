CHICAGO — It’s a case where the only thing about the Cubs in 2023 is inconsistency, and that’s been the case over the past two weeks.

Just eight days ago, the Cubs were looking to get back over .500 after winning 11 of 13 games, but a bad finale in London and then a sluggish week after have them back to where they started.

An 8-6 loss to the Guardians on Sunday at Wrigley Field now has the club six games under .500 at 38-44, as they fall six games behind the Brewers and Reds for first in the National League Central division.

Since a win over the Cardinals in London on June 24 to get within a game of .500, the Cubs have dropped six of their last seven games. Most frustrating is the team had all but one of those games in that stretch at Wrigley Field, but couldn’t use the home field to their advantage.

They were swept by the Phillies, who won every game by at least two runs, then watched Cleveland win the last two of a three-game series this past weekend. Only a 10-1 romp on Friday keep the Cubs from a double sweep at home.

Barring a sweep this week of the Brewers, whom they start a four-game series with on Monday, and then the Yankees on the road, the Cubs won’t creep over the .500 mark before the All-Star Break next week. They haven’t been over. 500 since May 6, when they beat the Marlins at Wrigley Field to go to 17-16 on the season.

Thanks to the Cubs’ division, they’ve not out of the race by any means, but finding consistency is still a challenge, as they last two weeks have proven with the 2023 ballclub.