Cubs 1B Frank Schwindel wins NL Rookie of the Month for August

MINNEAPOLIS, MN – SEPTEMBER 1: Frank Schwindel #18 of the Chicago Cubs hits a three-run home run against the Minnesota Twins in the third inning of the game at Target Field on September 1, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

CHICAGO – While it’s been a difficult time for Cubs’ fans as an era of the team has come to a close, there have been a few bright spots as they’ve gotten to know members of what is now a new squad.

One of those is a player who they picked up off waivers at the end of July, before the roster purge that decimated the team’s core. Over the past month, he’s given fans at least one reason to cheer as they’ve dealt with their most difficult stretch of baseball in a decade.

Congratulations to Frank Schwindel, the NL Rookie of the Month for August!@NationalPro pic.twitter.com/MxCKtXebCU — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) September 2, 2021

The first baseman and designated hitter was named the Rookie of the Month for August after batting .344/.394/1.030 with six homers and 18 RBI for the Cubs. He’s been the primary replacement for franchise mainstay Anthony Rizzo, who was traded to the Yankees before the deadline.

In the first game of September on Wednesday night, Schwindel gave the Cubs all the offense they would need with a three-run homer to pace a 3-0 win over the Twins in Minneapolis.

A member of the Athletics organization to start the season, Schwindel was claimed off waivers by the Cubs on July 18th. He played in eight games this season in Oakland and hit just .150 in 20 plate appearances with a homer and three RBI. Schwindel’s only other MLB playing time came in six games with the Royals during the 2019 season.