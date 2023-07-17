CHICAGO — One way or the other, the player whose enjoyed success in his first season with the Cubs is going to have an impact on the team in 2023 and beyond.

Either Cody Bellinger is going to stay in Chicago and aid a run toward the playoffs or he’ll be traded to add assets to the club for the future. The team’s standings over the next few weeks could have a lot to do with that, and the former National League MVP is giving the team a number of things to think about.

Bellinger is playing this season on a one-year, $17.5 million deal with a mutual option for 2024 that includes a $5.5 million buyout.

Over the course of July, the outfielder and first baseman has been on a tear at the plate, especially this weekend against the Red Sox. Bellinger went 4-for-11 with three home runs and six RBI, including a grand slam in the Cubs’ only win of the series on Saturday.

That’s boosted his average for July to .444 with a .480 on-base and .822 slugging percentage in his 12 games this month. Bellinger also has two doubles, five homers, and 13 RBI in that stretch, driving his average above .300 (.301) for the season. In 61 games, he has 13 doubles, a triple, and 12 home runs with 35 RBI.

The 2019 National League MVP and 2020 World Series champion Dodgers will be a Cubs player to watch at the trade deadline due to his production and postseason experience. Entering a three-game series with the Nationals at Wrigley Field on Monday, the Cubs are eight games out of the lead in the NL Central division along with the last Wild Card spot.

Whether the Cubs make up that ground in time is to be seen, but Bellinger is making his case to be in the postseason fight in Chicago or elsewhere for the rest of 2023.