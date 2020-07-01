City approves Wrigleyville rooftops to allow some fans during Cubs games, source says

CHICAGO — The City of Chicago has approved Wrigleyville rooftops to allow fans for Cubs games at 25% capacity, a source tells WGN News.

According to a Wrigleyville rooftop owner, who wishes to remain unidentified until the news is formally announced, tickets for rooftops will go on sale once Major League Baseball formalizes this season’s schedule. Rooftop tickets for any exhibition games played at Wrigley Field will not be sold.

The rooftop owner estimates the 25% capacity cap would limit tickets to about 25 per game. Some rooftops have greater capacity which would allow for more fans. The price for tickets remained undetermined.

Last week, Cubs President of Baseball Operations Crane Kenney told two local radio stations the team expected local rooftops to be open with fans for games while adhering to the city’s social distancing guidelines.

WGN has reached out Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s office for comment. Check back for updates.