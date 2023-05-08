CHICAGO — After a rookie season in which he showed promise, one of the best young players on the Cubs will get to start his second campaign with the team on Monday.

Welcome Back!

.

The Cubs have called up Christopher Morel from Triple-A Iowa as he joins the major league club for the first time in 2023.

.

Nelson Velazquez was sent to Triple-A Iowa as part of the roster move.

.@WGNNews pic.twitter.com/adZSxX3QNc — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) May 8, 2023

Christopher Morel, who has gotten off to a strong start to 2023 in the minors, is being called up by the major league team ahead of the start of a three-game series against the Cardinals at Wrigley Field.

This will be the outfielder’s first time with the team this season as he joined Triple-A Iowa after the conclusion of spring training. Morel’s call-up is the second major promotion for the team in less than a week after calling up first baseman Matt Mervis last Friday.

Outfieder Nelson Velazquez was sent down as part of the move.

In 29 games with Iowa this season, Morel has a slash line of .330/.425/.730 with nine doubles, two triples, 11 homers, and 31 RBI.

The 23-year old, who was signed as an international free agent in 2015, enjoyed a memorable rookie season in 2022 with the Cubs. Homering in his first major league at-bat against the Pirates on May 17 at Wrigley Field, Morel hit .283 in May and June, providing one of the positive storylines during a rough start to the season for the team as a whole.

Morel’s fast start slowed as the season went along, as he finished with a .235 average with 19 doubles, three triples, 16 homers and 47 RBI in 113 games.

While primarily an outfielder, the second-year player offers versatility for manager David Ross as he also had time at second base (33 games), shortstop (13 games), and third base (18 games) in 2022.