CHICAGO – It wasn’t the result that many in the crowd were hoping for, but for a few fans in the stands and in the city, it was a moment to remember.

That came in the fifth inning of the Cubs’ contest with the Pirates at Wrigley Field with the game tied up at two. It was then that a graduate of Taft High School had arguably the best at-bat of his still very young career in Major League Baseball.

Chicago native Jack Suwinski smacked a solo homer to center field of Cubs’ starter Drew Smyly that traveled 410 feet which gave Pittsburgh the winning run in a 3-2 victory.

It was his only hit of the day but it was a big one as the run allowed the Pirates to avoid the sweep at the hands of the hosts, who won the previous two games by a combined score of 16-0.

The moment was celebrated by the Suwinski family, who were wearing their Pittsburgh gear in support of Jack as he took part in the first series of his career in his hometown. The Pirates’ television broadcast even caught the reaction of the group as they watched his first homer sail out of the “Friendly Confines.”

Suwinski’s father, Tim, even tipped his cap towards his son as he rounded the bases after the home run in an emotional moment caught on camera.

A standout at Taft High School, the outfielder was selected in the 15th round of the 2016 MLB Draft by the Padres and was in that organization through the summer of 2021. He wouldn’t debut with the Padres as they traded him to Pittsburgh as part of the Adam Frazier deal last July.

After starting the season in the minor leagues, Suwinski made his MLB debut on April 26th as he started in right field against the Brewers at PNC Park, collecting his first hit that day as well. He would hit the first home run of his career at home against the Dodgers on May 9th.

In 20 games this season with the Pirates, Suwinski is hitting .188/.246/.359 with three homers and six RBI, along with one memorable homer in his home town.