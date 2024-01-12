CHICAGO — A former power pitcher and all-star third baseman joined the Chicago Cubs Hall of Fame Friday, according to an announcement made by the team at Cubs Con.

Sammy Sosa was on the ballot but not voted in. @WGNNews — Josh Frydman (@Josh_Frydman) January 13, 2024

The two selectees were Kerry Wood and Aramis Ramirez.

Wood made two all-star teams with the Cubs (2003, 2008) In parts of 12 seasons on the North Side (1998-2008, 2011-12). He pitched 1,279 innings across 341 games, 178 of which were games he started, while another 69 were games he finished. His final record in Chicago was 80-68 with a 3.67 ERA and 1,470 strikeouts.

Among Cubs lore, Wood is arguably best known for the fifth start of his 14-year MLB career.

On May 6, 1998, Wood threw a nine-inning complete game where he struck out 20 batters while only allowing one hit and no walks in a game against the Houston Astros at Wrigley Field. The performance tied Roger Clemens’s record for strikeouts in a nine-inning game, while also breaking Bill Gulickson’s single-game rookie record of 18 strikeouts previously set in 1980.

Wood’s two all-star appearances were a tale of two sides of his career.

In 2003, he was at the peak of his power-pitching days as a starter. He finished the season with a 14-11 record and a 3.20 ERA across 211 innings pitched, while striking out a league-leading 266 batters behind MLB’s second-fastest fastball on average (93.8) that year, according to FanGraphs.

In 2008, Wood was going into his second season coming out of the bullpen for Chicago. A rash of serious injuries that required surgery from 2004-06 (triceps, knee, rotator cuff) ended his days as a member of the Cubs starting rotation, but by 2008, he found success as the team’s closer.

Wood pitched in 65 games that year, finishing 56 of them on the way to posting a 5-4 record with a 3.26 ERA, 34 saves and 84 strikeouts in 66.1 innings pitched.

Ramirez spent the first six seasons of his 18-year MLB career playing for the Pittsburgh Pirates before coming to the North Side of Chicago for parts nine seasons (2003-11), where he made two out of three of his all-star appearances and had the best five-plus-year stretch of his career.

Shortly after he and Kenny Lofton were acquired in a deal with Pittsburgh at the 2003 trade deadline, Ramirez hit the first grand slam in Cubs playoff history — a 2-2 pitch he crushed down the left field line off of Florida Marlins’ ace Dontrelle Willis in Game 4 of the 2003 National League Championship Series

From 2004-08, Ramirez averaged 32 home runs and 105 RBI’s a season behind a .302/.366/.554 slash line and a 131 OPS+, which also included his two all-star campaigns in Chicago.

In his career as a Cub, Ramirez totaled 1,246 hits, 256 doubles, 239 home runs and 806 RBI’s while slashing .294/.356/.531 with a 126 OPS+.