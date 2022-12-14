CHICAGO – When it comes to free agents, there was a shortstop that was at the top of the list for the Cubs and their fans.

Unfortunately, Carlos Correa is headed to another National League team for quite a bit of money and time.

Per numerous reports late Tuesday ight, the first from Jeff Passan of ESPN, the shortstop has come to an agreement with the Giants on a new 13-year, $350 million contract. The club has yet to confirm the move.

The 28-year-old Correa was one of the biggest players on the free agent market this offseason after spending the 2022 season with the Minnesota Twins. He opted out of the final two years of that contract he signed last offseason with that team in hopes of finding a long-term deal, which he did in San Francisco.

Correa was the 2015 American League Rookie of the Year with the Astros, where he spent the first seven seasons of his career. He was an All-Star twice in Houston and aided that team’s run to three World Series appearances and a title in 2017.

With the Astros, Correa had a slash line of .277/.356/.481 with 162 doubles, 133 home runs, and 489 RBI while also winning the American League Gold Glove at shortstop in 2021.

In his one and only season with the Twins, he hit .291 with 24 doubles, 22 homers, and 64 RBI in 136 games. Correa also had a .983 fielding percentage at shortstop in his 132 games at that position.

With the two-time All-Star out of the mix, the Cubs may look next to Dansby Swanson to add at the shortstop position. A 2022 All-Star and National League Gold Glove winner for the Braves, he’s been in the major leagues for seven seasons, all in Atlanta.