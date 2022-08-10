CHICAGO – There have been a number of salutes to players on the 2016 World Series champion Cubs when they’ve returned to Wrigley Field wearing the jersey of an opposing team.

This recent “tradition” has increased the last year-and-a-half, when members of that squad were either not retained by the club or were traded away.

Carl Edwards Jr. became the latest member of the 2016 team to get his moment back at the “Friendly Confines.”

The reliever, who was traded by the Cubs during the 2019 season to the Padres, took the mound for the Nationals on Tuesday evening with two outs in the eighth inning to protect a one-run lead against the Cubs.

He would do just that after getting an ovation from the crowd after entering the contest, pitching 1 1/3 scoreless innings in a 6-5 victory over his former team to get Washington’s first win of the three-game series. The defeat dropped the Cubs to 44-65 on the season.

Edwards, who is in his first year with the Nationals, struck out Willson Contreras to end the eighth inning, stranding a runner on second base. In the ninth, he was able to hold the Cubs down again, striking out Ian Happ to begin the inning before allowing a single to Seiya Suzuki.

But he was caught stealing for the second out, and despite a walk to Nelson Velazquez, Edwards struck out Nico Hoerner to end the game.

It was the first save of the season for Edwards in 35 appearances for the Nationals as his ERA dropped to 3.35 on the year.

Washington is the sixth team that the former Cubs reliever has pitched for since he was traded in 2019, which includes the Padres, Mariners, Braves, Blue Jays, and time in the White Sox minor league system late in the 2021 season.

Between trade to the Padres and 2021, Edwards had pitched in just 14 major league games after pitching in 192 contests for the Cubs from 2015-2019.

Before the reliever entered the game, it was a back-and-forth contest for the teams as the lead traded hands in the later innings. Down 4-1 in the seventh, the Cubs rallied for four runs to grab the advantage, but they lost it when Joey Meneses hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning to put Washington up by one.

Edwards then shut the door on his former team as another member of the 2016 Cubs made his return to Wrigley Field.