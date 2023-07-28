ST. LOUIS — A retaliation against a Cubs’ batter on Thursday night has earned a Cardinals pitcher a suspension from Major League Baseball.

On Friday afternoon, the league announced that Cardinals starting pitcher Miles Mikolas has been suspended for five games after intentionally hitting Ian Happ in the Cubs’ 10-3 win over St. Louis at Busch Stadium on Thursday night.

Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol, who was ejected from the game for arguing on behalf of Mikolas, was suspended one game and will serve it tonight against the Cubs in the second of a four-game series.

Per MLB, Mikolas has appealed his suspension.

The incident happened in the first inning, and started after an accident between two former teammates. In his first at-bat of the game, Happ’s backswing struck catcher Willson Contreras in the head, drawing blood.

After being looked at by athletic trainers and still bleeding, he was pulled from the game. There appeared to be no ill feelings between the two, who were teammates in Chicago from 2017 through 2022, as the hugged before Contreras left to go to the dugout.

But Mikolas felt the need to retaliate, throwing a 94-mile-per-hour fastball near Happ on the next pitch and then hitting him in the hip with the following delivery. After a brief discussion around the mound, the umpires made the decision to throw the starting pitcher out of the game.

Mikolas argued the decision along with Marmol, who was thrown out of the game and earned a suspension of his own.

Meanwhile, the Cubs took advantage of the ejections by scoring three runs with two outs in the first inning and eventually building a 7-0 lead against the Cardinals bullpen. The team would cruise to their sixth-straight win as they reached the .500 mark for the first time since May 12 (51-51).