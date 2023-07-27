CHICAGO — Over the last week the Cubs have done what they can to make the argument not to be sellers at the trade deadline.

But will it end up being enough? That’s up to president Jed Hoyer and general manager Carter Hawkins to decide.

Against teams below them in the standings, the Cubs have won seven of their last nine games, including finishing off a sweep of the White Sox in a 10-7 win on Wednesday night. That’s put them just a game under .500 at 50-51 and six games out of the lead in the National League Central division.

In the Wild Card, however, they’re 4 1/2 behind the last spot, keeping them in striking distance of a possible playoff spot.

The question is whether or not that will be enough for the Cubs to refuse a trade for one of their players heading into the last year of his contract. Does the team see enough in this group presently constructed to retain pitchers Marcus Stroman and Kyle Hendricks, or the hot-hitting Cody Bellinger?

Hoyer and Hawkins have until Tuesday afternoon to make the decision as the Cubs prepare for a four-game series against the Cardinals in St. Louis starting on Thursday.

Certainly, the Cubs’ offense has made the case to remain together thanks to their strong hitting since the All-Star Break. According to Marquee Sports Network, the team is first in runs scored per game, OPS, batting average, and stolen bases.

Yet some could argue that the Cubs did most of their damage against the struggling Nationals, Cardinals, and White Sox. A trade of a player on an expiring contract could be better for the coming years when they’d be better prepared to compete for a World Series championship.

All of that is going to be decided soon, but at least the Cubs as currently constructed are doing all they can to convince management to stay together for a few more months.