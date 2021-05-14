Bryant and Arrieta get the Cubs back on track against the Tigers

DETROIT, MI – MAY 14: Kris Bryant #17 of the Chicago Cubs is congratulated by Willson Contreras #40 after hitting a two-run home run against the Detroit Tigers during the third inning at Comerica Park on May 14, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)

DETROIT – There’s was a lot for the Cubs to think about on Thursday after a pair of games they lost in which they could have won.

Despite strong pitching and the ability to get runners on base, the team went 2-for-27 with runners in scoring position, losing both games to the Indians by a run in Cleveland.

Maybe those 48 hours to think about what happened at Progressive Field motivated the team on Friday, when they got their road trip back on track in Detroit.

Thanks to another great power moment for Kris Bryant and the strong return of Jake Arrieta to the mound, the Cubs ended a three-game losing streak with a 4-2 victory over the Tigers at Comerica Park.

Bryant’s third inning blast was his tenth homer of the season and it represented his major league-leading 24th extra bases hit of the season. Anthony Rizzo’s RBI double and Javier Baez’s single in the fifth inning knocked in the eventual winning runs for the club.

Meanwhile Arrieta was strong in his return from the injured list over the course of six innings. Pitching in his first game since April 30th, the right-handed starter kept the Tigers off the board for the first five innings, allowing a pair of homers in the sixth but nothing else. He scattered four hits with a strikeout and a walk to pick up his fourth win of the year.

Craig Kimbrel compelete the strong pitching effort with three-straight ninth inning strikeouts on just 12 pitches to get his seventh save of the year and a road trip back on track as well.