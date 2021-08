Chicago Cubs’ Patrick Wisdom follows the flight of his double to drive in three runs off Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Jon Gray in the fifth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

CHICAGO (AP) — The game between the Milwaukee Brewers and Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on Monday night was postponed because of rain.

The game has been rescheduled for Tuesday as part of a split doubleheader. The first game will start at 1:20 p.m., followed by the second game at 7:05 p.m.

The game was called one hour, 38 minutes after the scheduled start.