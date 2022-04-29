ATLANTA – Once again the Cubs’ bats went cold against the reigning World Series champions and their bullpen wasn’t able to give them one last shot in the ninth.

The Braves struck for three runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to break open a one-run contest en route to a 5-1 victory to take the series from the Cubs 2-1 in the series at Truist Park.

Rookie reliever Ethan Roberts had his worst game in the majors to date as he allowed all three of those runs in the eighth on four hits. Travis d’Arnaud brought home the first run with a double then Adam Duvall put the game away with a two-run home to push the lead to four runs.

Similar to the first game of the series, the Cubs offense was held to just a single run on three hits, with the visitor’s only run coming in the second inning when a rundown at second allowed Alfonso Rivas to score.

Atlanta starter Kyle Wright pitched seven of those innings with eight strikeouts compared to four walks while the bullpen held the Cubs without a hit in the final two innings. Meanwhile former Braves starter Drew Smyly gave up a home run to Austin Riley in the first and then another solo shot to Dansby Swanson in the third, but that would prove to be enough.

Now at 8-11 on the season, the Cubs will travel to Milwaukee to face the Brewers for a three-game series this weekend.