Brandon Woodruff outduels Jake Arrieta in a Brewers’ win over the Cubs

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – APRIL 25: Brandon Woodruff #53 of the Milwaukee Brewers throws a pitch during the first inning of a game against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on April 25, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images)

CHICAGO – They’re not alone in their struggles against one of the Brewers’ top pitchers. But it’s safe to say that Brandon Woodruff is enjoying facing the Cubs in 2021.

That was bad news for Jake Arrieta, whose strong effort on Sunday afternoon at Wrigley Field wasn’t enough to get his team a win.

Woodruff went six innings for Milwaukee and didn’t allow a run, striking out eight batters compared to two walks with just two hits allowed. The Brewers’ bullpen would match that effort over the final three innings, spoiling the Cubs starter’s great effort.

Jake Arrieta struck out eight while walking three over six innings, but the one run he allowed early in the first frame was all Milwaukee would need. A bad ninth inning for the Cubs’ bullpen would make the score a more lopsided 6-0 as the Brewers took 2-of-3 from the hosts this weekend.

With his effort on Sunday, Woodruff has now only allowed one run against the Cubs in three outings this April. In 19 innings he’s got 22 strikeouts compared to just three total walks, which has been a part of his 2-0, 1.55 ERA so far in the 2021 season.

Arrieta was able to match him with the exception of the first four batters of the game. Kolten Wong doubled to start the game, Omar Narvaez followed it with a single, then Avisail Garcia walked to load the bases.

Travis Shaw walked on a 3-2 count to bring in the first run, but Arrieta would allow nothing through the end of the sixth inning.

But Brewers pitching held the Cubs to just four hits, and Milwaukee pulled away with five runs, all of which were charged to reliever Jason Adam.