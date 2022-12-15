CHICAGO – While Cubs’ fans were hoping for a more high-profile signing of an infielder this week, the team added a veteran to its bullpen on Thursday.

Per multiple reports, the first from Jeff Passan of ESPN, the Cubs have an agreement on a one-year deal with former Brewers reliever Brad Boxberger.

The club has yet to confirm the move.

The 11-year MLB veteran played the last two seasons in Milwaukee, sporting a 2.95 ERA with a WHIP of 1.23 along with 68 strikeouts compared to 27 walks in 70 appearances in 2022. In his first season, Boxberger had a 3.34 ERA in 71 appearances with a WHIP of 1.07 with 83 strikeouts compared to 25 walks.

A closer earlier in his career, he was primarily used in middle relief with 53 combined holds in the last two seasons, though he did have five saves in 12 chances.

In 484 games in his MLB career with the Padres, Rays, Diamondbacks, Royals, Marlins, and Brewers, Boxberger has a 3.44 ERA with 564 strikeouts compared to 222 walks.