Ben Zobrist’s 2016 World Series championship ring is up for auction

CHICAGO – For the first time since their World Series championship back in 2016, one of the Cubs player’s rings in on the auction block.

It comes from the man who played a major part in the team snapping their 108-year championship drought.

Coming up in our August Platinum Auction, Ben Zobrist’s 2016 #Cubs World Series ring! The first Cubs player ring to hit the auction block pic.twitter.com/7DjA35ECXM — Heritage Auctions Sports (@Heritage_Sport) June 4, 2021

On Friday, Heritage Auction Sports revelated that they will be auctioning off utility player Ben Zobrist’s World Series ring from 2016 in a Platinum Auction in August. This is the first player ring that’s gone up for sale since the team won the championship five years ago.

This is one of two World Series championship rings that Zobrist has as he won a championship with the Kansas City Royals in 2016. The native of Eureka, Illinois signed as a free agent deal with the Cubs the following offseason and would spend the next four seasons with the franchise.

Zobrist played a critical role for the Cubs in the 2016 World Series, collecting ten hits and seven games with two RBI. That included driving in the go-ahead run in the tenth inning against the Indians in Game 7 at Progressive Field, which earned him the series Most Valuable Player award.

He would play three more seasons with the Cubs before retiring after the 2019 campaign. Zobrist played 14 MLB seasons with the Rays, Athletics, Royals, and Cubs.