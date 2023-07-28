ST. LOUIS — In the many, many games the teams have played, it’s safe to say there has never been a start like the one Thursday night in St. Louis.

It involved a pair of former teammates, an unfortunate accident, some beanball, and then a quick hook from the umpires.

All of this happened in the first inning between the Cubs and the Cardinals at Busch Stadium, a precursor for what would end up behind a decisive 10-3 win for the visitors. It puts the club at the .500 mark (51-51) for the first time since May 12, moving to within 5 1/2 games of first in the National League Central and four of the last wild card spot.

The Cubs’ six-game winning streak is their longest of the 2023 season.

Yet the beginning of the contest is what everyone wanted to talk about from when it happened until after the game.

(Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)

It started in the first with two out and Ian Happ at the plate facing St. Louis pitcher Miles Mikolas.

On one of his swings, the Cubs’ outfielder accidentally hit Cardinals catcher Willson Contreras in the back of the head and drew blood. St. Louis athletic trainers aided him, but he continued to bleed. and would eventually have to leave the game.

Teammates on the Cubs from 2017 through 2022, Contreras and Happ showed no hard feelings after the injury and even shared a hug as the catcher left the game.

But the St. Louis pitcher wasn’t feeling the same.

(Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)

Mikolas first buzzed Happ with a 94-mile-per-hour fastball and then hit him around the hip with his next pitch in retaliation for the Contreras incident.

Yet the umpires weren’t having it, and after a short conference to the side of the mound, threw the starting pitcher after the game.

(Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)

An incensed Mikolas showed his displeasure to the umpires before leaving the field, and the subsequent argument by manager Oliver Marmol led to his ejection as well.

Dakota Hudson came into pitch for the Cardinals and it was downhill from there as he’d allow three two-out runs to put the Cubs in the lead for good. Eventually, the visitors would build a 7-0 and finish with a seven-run victory.

While there was drama on the mound for the Cardinals, Justin Steele enjoyed another quality start, throwing six innings with just one run allowed on five hits with four strikeouts compared to three walks.