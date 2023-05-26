CHICAGO — The biggest moment for the Cubs on Friday afternoon at Wrigley Field was when they managed to avoid some team history.

Christopher Morel stepped to the plate to lead off the eighth inning against Eduardo Salazar and got a base hit. That was significant because it was the first of the game for the Cubs, who’d been no-hit and shutdown for seven frames, with Hunter Greene pitching six of them.

It brought out a loud cheer from the fans at Wrigley Field, but it was the only thing they would be able to root for during another terrible day for the team.

For the second day in a row, the Cubs were blown out, this time 9-0 by the Reds to start the first of a four-game series. Couple with a sizable defeat to the Mets on Thursday, the Cubs have been outscored 19-1 in their last two games.

Justin Steele, who’s been a solid starter in the first two months of the year, was off his game as he allowed Cincinnati six runs, five of which were earned, on ten hits over 3 2/3 innings.

Meanwhile, the Cubs offense could get nothing done against Greene who had 11 strikeouts compared to two walks in six no-hit innings. At 110 pitches, he was replaced by Salazar, who pitched a hitless seventh before giving up two singles in their eighth.

By that point, however, it didn’t matter. A second-straight blowout for the Cubs was already underway. At least the home team was able to avoid a little infamy on what was a beautiful day at the Friendly Confines in weather only.