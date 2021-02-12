As spring training nears, Cubs & White Sox release updated schedules & rosters

Chicago White Sox third baseman Yoan Moncada tags out Chicago Cubs second baseman David Bote in the sixth inning on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois. (Brian Cassella/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

CHICAGO – In just about a week, there will be players both in Glendale and Mesa working out to prepare for what hopes to be an on-time 162 game season for 2021.

But before that happens, there’s a few housekeeping things that the Cubs and White Sox have to take care of before the start of their spring training.

First, that includes the tweak of the schedules for both team’s times in Arizona.

Our revised 2021 Spring Training schedule has been announced, which now begins Monday, March 1: https://t.co/z2Ppk0tIep



The general on-sale begins Friday, February 19, at noon MST/1 p.m. CST. #CubTogether pic.twitter.com/ApyMOCk7aT — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) February 12, 2021

The Cubs’ schedule for games was tweaked a bit, with the slate now starting on March 1st against the San Diego Padres in Peoria, Arizona. Their first game at Sloan Park in Mesa will be the next day against the Kansas City Royals.

Here is the White Sox revised Spring Training schedule released today. Opener is February 28th against the Brewers in Glendale. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/IzgdB1h4Sf — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) February 12, 2021

The White Sox will open up their play in the Cactus league a day later than they would have in the previous schedule but will face the same opponent. The Brewers will visit Camelback Ranch on Sunday, February 28th with the slate of games ending exactly a month later.

#WhiteSox invite 21 players to Spring Training: pic.twitter.com/cjSAq5zkms — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) February 11, 2021

Meanwhile both teams announced their non-roster invitees to spring training, and for the White Sox that includes Andrew Vaughn, the team’s No. 1 prospect.

Meanwhile the Cubs invited 25 players to spring training to join the rest of the roster, including pitcher Shelby Miller, who could potentially compete for a starting spot with the team in need of them early in 2021.

All 120 Minor League Clubs offered an invitation to become Professional Development League license holders have officially agreed to accept. The teams will be part of a new model aimed to better serve fans, players & Clubs. pic.twitter.com/KEg5PcGgZa — MLB Communications (@MLB_PR) February 12, 2021

Meanwhile the official lineup of minor league teams as announced by Major League Baseball on Friday after a major realignment ahead of the 2021 season.

A majority of the affiliates remained with both Chicago teams, including the Triple-A franchises in Iowa (Cubs) and Charlotte (White Sox).