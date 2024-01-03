CHICAGO — During an offseason where many considered the Chicago Cubs to be prospective big spenders, the club has been relative quiet when it comes to their pocketbooks, leaving fans feeling as if they are sitting on pins and needles, waiting to see if Cody Bellinger returns to the North Side.

According to 670 The Score’s Bruce Levine, both sides of the Bellinger free agency equation are playing a game of chicken, waiting for the other side to budge first.

“Now that Bellinger is the top player on the market … [Scott] Boras being ‘he,’ he’s the one waiting for this marketplace to develop,” Levine said Tuesday on Marquee Sports Network. “Meanwhile, the Cubs are smart and waiting for the market not to develop. Therefore, it’s January 2nd moving forward, and there’s no movement yet.”

At the end of the day, the devil is in the details — specifically the contract length each side is seeking, plus the average annual value of the deal, according to Levine.

“Do you want to pay a six-year contract or an eight-year contract?” Levine asked. “Do you want to pay $25-28 million or $30-32 million? That’s where the chess playing begins.”

Elsewhere among MLB Insiders, MLB Network’s Jon Morosi still sees the Cubs as the team most likely to land Bellinger, despite the stalemate laid out by Levine.

“It’s the next logical move,” Morosi said Tuesday. “Bellinger, all the options that exist for him right now … You could argue that Bellinger to the Blue Jays still makes some sense. I tend to think Bellinger back to Chicago makes the most sense of all.”

Morosi pointed toward the San Francisco Giants’ free agency acquisition of Korean star outfielder Jung-Hoo Lee, the New York Yankees’ trade for Juan Soto, and the Toronto Blue Jays resigning of center fielder Kevin Kiermaier as moves that still suggest the Cubs are the most likely landing spot for Bellinger.

Another data point that may suggest the Blue Jays moving even further in the other direction of Bellinger comes from Sportsnet’s Ben Nicholson-Smith, who said Toronto is showing “serious interest” in left fielder/designated hitter Joc Pederson.

“According to industry sources, Joc Pederson is drawing serious interest from the Blue Jays, whose greatest need is offence at this point in the off-season. While interest has picked up in recent days, other win-now teams are believed to be competing with the Blue Jays in the outfield/DH market, including the Diamondbacks, the Angels and the Giants. The Cubs may be another suitor for Pederson, depending on where their pursuit of Bellinger leads.” Ben Nicholson-Smith – Sportsnet

Pederson played 20 games in left field last season, but spent most of his time as the Giants’ full-time DH. He slashed .235/.348/.416 with 15 home runs last year, producing a .764 OPS and a 111 OPS+ from the left-hand side of the plate.

With Brandon Belt departing from Toronto in free agency this offseason, that spot is open in their lineup, and should the Blue Jays sign Pederson to fill that role, it could all but cement Cody Bellinger’s return to the Chicago Cubs next year.