CHICAGO — As the Cubs welcome back one of their outfielders after a month out of the lineup, they’re also sending one of their starting infielders down to Triple-A.

As outfielder Cody Bellinger returns from the IL, the Cubs have decided to send first baseman Matt Mervis down to Triple-A Iowa.

Bellinger returns for the first time since May 15.

Mervis has been with the Cubs at the MLB level since May 5.

.@WGNNews pic.twitter.com/Kuje7YGVje — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) June 15, 2023

Cody Bellinger is back for the Cubs after he was activated off the injured list ahead of the team’s series finale against the Pirates at Wrigley Field on Thursday night.

In the corresponding move, rookie infielder Matt Mervis, who struggled at the plate since his major league debut in May, is headed back down to Iowa to get some work in Triple-A.

With that move, Bellinger is going to return to the lineup at first base and will bat sixth against Pittsburgh on Thursday. The outfielder injured his knee making a catch in center field against the Astros in Houston on April 15, landing him on the IL soon after.

The 2019 National League MVP, Bellinger enjoyed a strong start to his first season with the Cubs, posting a slash line of .271/.337/.493 with nine doubles, a triple, seven home runs, and 20 RBI. He also has not made an error in 37 games in center field.

Perhaps the most celebrated call-up over the last few years, Mervis made his Cubs debut on May 5 but hasn’t been able to find his rhythm at the plate. He hit .188 in May with two homers and seven RBI and has seen that average slip to .115 in eight games so far in June.

In 27 games, Mervis is hitting .167 with three homers and 11 RBI, having gone 0-for-2 with a walk against the Pirates on Wednesday.