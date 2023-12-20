On Wednesday afternoon in Oak Park, the 20-year mystery that confounded Daniel Kamen was solved. He finally met the artist behind his prized painting of the Wrigley Field bleachers.

To understand how the chance meeting finally came to fruition, we have to take a step back. WGN first introduced Chicagoland to Kamen a couple weeks ago.

The retired chiropractor and super fan of the Chicago Cubs had been gifted a painting of Wrigley Field’s bleachers with a number of caricatures incorporated into the piece of art. On the bottom of the painting, a signature reading “Tommy ’05” was inscribed.

Originally, Kamen thought it might be a nod to former Cubs infielder Tommy Brown, who played for the North Siders from 1952 into 1953.

“Leo Durocher named him buckshot because his arm was so, so scattered,” Kamen said at the time. “He would be a shortstop and throw to first base and it would land in the seats. You never knew where the ball would land.”

After hanging the painting on his office walls for years, Kamen made the decision to part ways with the work of art for $50, a decision he instantly regretted.

“Oh, big time I was miserable without it,” Kamen said. “I didn’t know I had an emotionally attachment to it.”

So, Kamen eventually tracked down the painting back down and paid a little more than what he originally sold it for, to get it back.

$2,000, to be exact.

“I got news,” Kamen said. “It was worth it.”

Once back in his possession, Kamen doubled down on his quest to find the artist behind the painting — and that’s where WGN’s Patrick Elwood came in — trying to help him find the person responsible.

As luck would have it, Tommy Palazzolo and his wife of 50 years, Marcia, were watching WGN when the story originally aired.

“We always have on channel 9 every evening when we go to bed,” Tommy Palazzolo said. “And there he was and you so, I called right away.”

An email exchange with WGN showing pictures of Palazzolo’s work confirmed he was the artist behind Kamen’s painting.

But what’s more is that Palazzolo is a man of many mediums. A graduate of the School of the Art Institute of Chicago, he not only painted, but also produced and directed films.

As he explained to Kamen after the two connected, Palazzolo decided back in 2005 that it was time to put his own John Hancock to canvas and recreate the bleachers and ivy of Wrigley Field, something Kamen considers today to be his own version of a Dutch master.

“this is a Van Gogh and Rembrandt all at once,” Kamen said with a smile.