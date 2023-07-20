CHICAGO — It appears that a recent unpleasant tradition could be returning to Wrigley Field in 2023, with its start coming on Wednesday evening.

Kyle Hendricks threw six innings against the Nationals with just one run allowed on five hits with five strikeouts compared to one walk. It continues what has been a good year for the starter, who dropped his ERA to 3.38 in 11 starts in 2023.

It’s also the last guaranteed year of his contract, with a $16 million club option remaining for the 2024 season. Even with an 8-3 win over the Nationals Wednesday night, the Cubs are still 7 1/2 games out of the lead in the National League Central division and seven games out of the last Wild Card spot.

This means that Hendricks could be a candidate to be dealt to a contender before the August 1 deadline. Teams could find value in a pitcher who has won a World Series and had 12 postseason starts.

Of course, this means that the Cubs and fans would say goodbye to their last player from that 2016 championship team, something the club has done often over the past two years. There was a major selloff in 2021 and then a number of trades in 2022, with a few premature goodbyes for Willson Contreras and Ian Happ last July.

With how the starts rotate, it’s possible that Hendricks pitched his last game as a member of the Cubs at Wrigley Field on Wednesday. It’s a possibility that, at the moment, the starter isn’t dwelling on.

“You know, I hadn’t thought quite about that. I think we all know where we’re at and we know the situation but for me, right now, I’m really just so happy to be back playing the game, being with my guys, taking the field with my teammates every day and trying to win,” said Hendricks. “After the last year that I had, with the injury and stuff, just really soaking in just playing the game right now.

“Wherever that happens to be, everybody knows, obviously, I really hope it’s still here.”

There are a few who root for the Cubs that are thinking the same way.