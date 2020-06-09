Anthony Rizzo sheds 25 pounds during quarantine

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – Anthony Rizzo joked about being the greatest leadoff hitter of all-time, but he’s starting to look one.

The Cubs first baseman hit the weights hard during the quarantine, shedding 25-plus pounds with the help of Performance Edge Strength and Conditioning coach Tom Flynn.

Flynn trained Rizz and the Cubs new quality assurance coach Mike Napoli in Florida. According to his Instagram post, they were on the grind 6 days a week for 12 weeks.

Rizzo is listed at 6’3″, 240 pounds on the Cubs official roster, which hasn’t been updated since baseball shutdown.

He could be closer to a playing weight of 215 if and when a second round of training camp begins.