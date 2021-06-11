Anthony Rizzo says he decided not to get the COVID-19 vaccine

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 06: Anthony Rizzo #44 of the Chicago Cubs looks on from home plate while at bat against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park on June 06, 2021 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

CHICAGO – As the Cubs’ were getting ready to open their stadium to full capacity this week, a big discussion around the team was the fact that they’ve yet to reach the 85 percent threshold for vaccinations.

By doing so, the team would have some of their restrictions lifted as they continue through the 2021 season. Since there are some on the team that haven’t gotten the vaccine, those have yet to happen for the Cubs.

On Friday, first baseman Anthony Rizzo revealed on “Kap and J. Hood” on ESPN Chicago 1000 that he’s one of the members of the team who has not gotten his COVID-19 vaccine.

“There’s just a lot that went into it,” said Rizzo to hosts David Kaplan and Jonathan Hood on Friday morning. “Talking to all the doctors and it was a very hard decision on all ends but it’s just one of those things where you just continue to be safe and continue to go on and live your life.”

Naturally it made for a topic outside of baseball as the team played their first game at a full capacity Wrigley Field on Friday against the Cardinals.

“Everybody thinks differently. The vaccine was made pretty fast. A lot of people don’t believe in it. I got vaccinated because I’ve got kids and I’ve got to protect them and it was a family decision,” said Cubs second baseman Javier Baez. “But I respect other people that don’t get it.”

David Ross had a similar thinking when talking about Rizzo and the fact that the vaccine remains, first and foremost, an individual decision for each player on the Cubs.

“It doesn’t change my outlook on ‘Rizz.’ I still respect ‘Rizz’ a whole lot and his decisions. He’s one of my best friends and he’s one of the big pieces on our team. We’ve moved forward in a great way this year with everybody’s decision, not just his. There’s multiple guys.

“We move forward, respect that, and do our best to follow protocols and keep the virus outside of our locker room.”