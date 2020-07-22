Anthony Rizzo ready to go – and it’s great news for the Cubs in shortened 2020 season

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JULY 03: Anthony Rizzo #44 of the Chicago Cubs bats during summer workouts at Wrigley Field on July 03, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

CHICAGO – If the Cubs did name captains, Anthony Rizzo would likely be the one for the team.

One of the original acquisitions by Theo Epstein in rebuilding the franchise back in 2012, the first baseman has been a rock at first base during a successful era for the team. Not having him in the lineup, frankly, hurts the club badly.

The prospect of having to play without Rizzo was something David Ross faced for part of the Cubs’ summer camp this July, with Rizzo struggling with lower back problems that had plagued him at times in his career. In a 60-game season, any time missed would be a major detriment to the club.

Luckily, it appears that the team won’t have to worry about that as the opener on Friday approaches.

Anthony Rizzo returns to the #Cubs lineup tonight against the Twins! pic.twitter.com/vfrsHKqVfS — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) July 22, 2020

As expected, Rizzo will play on Wednesday night for the Cubs at first base as they face the Twins for their final exhibition game. Ross had hoped this would be the case after a few positive days of work by the first baseman both in the field and at the plate.

“He sets the example, he sets the tone. He’s a great player, he’s an All-Star,” said Ross of Rizzo. “His energy has been missed in the dugout. He’s a fun guy to have in the dugout when things are going well. It’s obvious, but I can’t say enough about him being in the lineup and our success that goes along with that.”

They’ll need Rizzo to make the playoffs in this sprint of a 2020 season. He hit a career-high in average (.293) and on-base percentage (.405) in 2019 to go along with 27 homers and 94 RBI in 2019 while also winning a third Gold Glove Award at first base.

It’s the hitting, however, that Ross believes not only sets a tone but also an example for the team’s hitters as they look ahead to the 2020 season.

“It’s a plus when he’s in the lineup. He’s a big part of this team, obviously. His resume speaks for himself,” said Ross of Rizzo. “What he represents about the at-bats we wanna have. These guys made some strong comments in spring training about the at-bats that we want to try to have as team and what we want to represent, and Anthony is a part of that.”

Now he’s back, and it’s a relief for Ross and his team.