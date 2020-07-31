Anthony Rizzo miffed by delayed decision to postpone Reds series finale

CINCINNATI — The final game of a four-game series between the Cubs and Reds has been postponed because of rain.

The forecast in Cincinnati looked bleak well before the finale was called, but the Reds waited for a window to try to fit it in.

Hey @Reds when do you think the window is? Asking for some friends… maybe check at @HomeDepot for one? pic.twitter.com/302NfTuKvw — Anthony Rizzo (@ARizzo44) July 30, 2020

Anthony Rizzo wasn’t happy with the delayed decision.

Player safety? @mlb let’s sit around for 8 plus hours inside the clubhouse.. I’m sure I can find that somewhere in the 113 page player safety protocol. — Anthony Rizzo (@ARizzo44) July 30, 2020

The Cubs are scheduled to return to Cincinnati for a three-game series August 28th and the two teams share an off day August 10th.

The rainout slowed the North Siders fast start to the season, with four wins in the first six games. The Cubs took two of three in Cincinnati. It’s the first time they have opened with back-to-back series wins since 2017.