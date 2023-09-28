ATLANTA — There has been nothing but pain for the Cubs the last two days in Atlanta thanks to a pair of late heartbreaking losses.

Because of that, the team no longer controls their playoff destiny.

After dropping a lead in the bottom of the ninth, the Cubs lost to the Braves 6-5 in 10 innings on an RBI single by Ozzie Albies of Daniel Palencia that drove in Ronald Acuna Jr.

It’s the second straight game that David Ross’ team lost a lead in the final innings, dropping their overall record to 82-76 with just four games to go in the season.

What made Wednesday night more painful was the fact that the Cubs no longer control their own destiny thanks to what happened in New York.

(AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

After losing Game 1 of their doubleheader to the Mets at Citi Field, the Marlins scored two runs in the top of the ninth to win Game 2 4-2.

Thanks to that, they’ve moved into a tie with the Cubs for the third Wild Card spot, but in reality have the lead thanks to winning the first tiebreaker for head-to-head record (4-2). Remember, there are no one-game playoffs anymore, so if the season ended today, Miami would hold the third Wild Card spot.

The Marlins now control their own destiny and with four wins would advance to the playoffs no matter what the Cubs do. Miami has one more game left with New York on Thursday night before three against the Pirates in Pittsburgh to finish the regular season.

Meanwhile, the Cubs will look to prevent the sweep at the hands of the Braves, who clinched the National League’s top playoff seed with the win on Wednesday. Marcus Stroman gets the start at Truist Field for the north siders, who’ll now need help if they hope to make the postseason.