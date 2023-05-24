CHICAGO — Just when you think the second-year player is ready to slow down, he comes up with another moment to continue his historic start to the 2023 season.

Christopher Morel had that moment in the seventh inning on Tuesday at Wrigley Field.

That’s when the outfielder’s hit off Mets reliever Stephen Nogosek found the left field bleachers for a solo homer to cap off the Cubs’ 7-2 win to start a nine-game homestand.

That is the ninth home run that Morel has hit in his first 12 games of the 2023 season, which according to Cubs’ public relations makes him the fourth player in MLB history to do so.

Mike Schmidt hit 11 homers in the span for the Phillies in 1976 while the Diamondbacks’ Luis Gonzalez (2001) and the Rockies Larry Walker (1997) each hit nine.

Perhaps the most significant mark for Cubs’ fans is his fifth-straight game with a home run, becoming the first to do so since Sammy Sosa from June 3-8, 1998 on his way to 66 homers for the season. Ryne Sandberg also pulled off the feat from August 7-11, 1989 during the Cubs’ drive to the National League Eastern Division title.

Similar to his rookie season, Morel is off to a fast start for the Cubs, posting a slash line of .367/.404/.908 with the nine homers along with three doubles and 15 RBI. Last season, the outfielder hit .283 in both May and June.

While Morel continues his tear at the plate, rookie Matt Mervis got a career first on Tuesday night as he hit his first homer at Wrigley Field. That two-run shot in the second ended up being the winning run on a great night for the Cubs’ young players against the Mets.