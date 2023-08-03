CHICAGO — It’s safe to say that the Cubs have been downright offensive during their last two games at Wrigley Field.

Because of that, they’ve made some team and Major League Baseball history.

Thanks to a flurry of runs in the middle and late innings, the Cubs beat the Reds 16-6 at Wrigley Field on Wednesday evening. The team pounded out 16 hits and hit five homers to improve to 55-53 on the season, moving within three games of Cincinnati for first in the National League Central division.

This came just a day after the Cubs crushed the Reds 20-9 where they tied a franchise record with seven home runs in a single game.

That makes 36 runs in two games, which the Cubs say is the third time that’s happened in franchise history. Per team historian Ed Hartig, the last time it happened was June 29-30, 1897, when the team was known as the Chicago Colts.

It marks the first time the Cubs have scored at least 16 runs in back-to-back games in the history of the franchise dating back to 1901.

Thanks to their power, the Cubs pulled off a first in MLB history over the last two days. Per ESPN Stats & Info, they became the first in the league to ever have ten extra base hits and at least five home runs in consecutive games.

Per the Cubs, the 12 homer runs in the last two games are the most in team history since 1901.

So far this season the Cubs have scored 555 total runs and have a +77 run differential, the third-most in the National League. They lead the majors in runs scored since the All-Star Break with 150, which has helped them to a 13-5 record and a return to the playoff conversation.