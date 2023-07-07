NEW YORK — Within the span of a day, the number of Cubs who will play in the 2023 Major League Baseball All-Star Game has been cut from three to one.

The team’s shortstop has become the second player in the last 24 hours to pull out, this time due to injury.

Dansby Swanson told reporters in New York ahead of the start of the Cubs’ three-game series with the Yankees that he won’t play in the All-Star game due to a bruised heel. He was forced to leave Thursday’s loss to the Brewers in Milwaukee due to the injury.

Swanson is not in the lineup for tonight’s game at Yankee Stadium, with Nico Hoerner in at shortstop and Christopher Morel at second base.

It isn’t clear if he will travel to Seattle to take part in the All-Star festivities on both Monday and Tuesday.

This comes after pitcher Marcus Stroman, who was selected to his second All-Star Game in his career, announced that he wouldn’t pitch in the “Midsummer Classic.” He cited the need for both physical and mental rest after taking part in the World Baseball Classic while also making 19 starts in the first half of the season.

Stroman didn’t know if he would travel to Seattle to take part in the two-day All-Star event. Pitcher Justin Steele is now the team’s lone representative in the game and is a candidate to start for the National League.

Joining the Cubs on a seven-year, $177 million contract this past offseason, Swanson is hitting .258/.343/.409 with 15 doubles, two triples, ten home runs, and 36 RBI in 83 games. A National League Gold Glove Award winner at shortstop with the Braves in 2022, he has a fielding percentage of .983 with just five errors in 303 total chances.