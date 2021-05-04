Amir Garrett suspended 7 games, Javier Baez fined after Cubs-Reds benches-clearing incident Saturday

Javier Baez (fine) and Amir Garrett (suspension) have been diciplined by Major League Baseball for their role in a benches-clearing incident on May 1st at Great American Ballpark in Cincinnati.

CINCINNATI – It’s not the first time there have been issues between the teams and it may not be the last, but Major League Baseball has taken action after the latest Cubs-Reds incident last Saturday.

Words exchanged and benches cleared during the Cubs vs Reds game.



(via @BallySportsCIN)pic.twitter.com/tsQBvM2VlN — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) May 1, 2021

The league announced that Cincinnati pitcher Amir Garrett has been suspended for seven games for his role in the screaming match with Javier Baez that cleared the benches at Great American Ballpark.

Meanwhile the Cubs’ shortstop has received a fine for his role in the incident. Garrett plans to appeal the suspension with MLB.

All of the drama started in the eighth inning when Garrett struck out Anthony Rizzo then began to fist pump and scream towards the batter. Baez, who has a history with the pitcher, took exception to the gesture and came out of the dugout to yell at Garrett.

As both players starter screaming at each other, the benches emptied to prevent it from escalating further. Eventually both sides retreated to their dugouts without a punch thrown and no players were ejected from the game.