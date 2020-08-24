After a strong finish to 2019, Yu Darvish only getting better for the Cubs in 2020

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 23: Yu Darvish #11 of the Chicago Cubs throws a pitch during the fifth inning of a game against the Chicago White Sox during the fourth inning of a game at Wrigley Field on August 23, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images)

CHICAGO – It’s getting to the point where fans will start referring to his starts as “Yu Darvish Day.”

This title is typically reserved for pitchers are enjoying so much success that they become the main attraction of a given contest. That’s becoming the case for Cubs’ fans when the second starter in their rotation takes the mound here in 2020.

Just as he was for most of the second half last season, Darvish has put on a show for fans and teammates alike during the opening month of the season. That included another strong performance on Sunday when the Cubs had to have it against the White Sox.

Facing a possible sweep at Wrigley Field, Darvish pitched seven innings, allowing just one run while striking out ten batters with just one walk. That came against a White Sox team that had torched Cubs’ pitching for 17 runs in the first two games.

Darvish’s efforts were just enough in a 2-1 win that helped the Cubs avoid a sweep.

“Just use the breaking ball, mix it in with the cutter, slider, knuckle curveball at the right time, especially for the rightys. Just rotate slider, cutter,” said Darvish of his pitch selection for the White Sox.

It certainly was the right combination for Sunday and all of his strategies have worked wonders for the Cubs in 2020. So far this season he’s 5-1 with a 1.70 ERA with 44 strikeouts compared to just six walks and some consider him in the early running for the Cy Young Award.

This has been part of Darvish’s upward trend in performance which has been occuring since the second half of 2019. In his 19 starts since the All-Star Break of last year, including the ones so far in 2020, the pitcher is 9-5 with a 2.43 ERA with 162 strikeouts compared to 13 walks.

Yet Darvish, who was injured most of 2018 and had his struggles early in 2019, isn’t getting too caught up in his strong start.

“I have confidence right now, and I feel really good, especially today, I had a lot of power in my body,” said Darvish. “But I was not thinking anything about my past, my numbers, just focusing each pitch.”

Perhaps he should keep doing so, because right now it’s working wonders.