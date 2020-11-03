A number of Cubs & White Sox are BBWAA award finalists

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 29: Jose Abreu #79 of the Chicago White Sox is congratulated by Luis Robert #88 after he hit a two-run home run against the Oakland Athletics in the third inning of Game One of the American League wild card series at RingCentral Coliseum on September 29, 2020 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

CHICAGO – Just because the teams played a 60-game season doesn’t mean there wasn’t hardware to had out for the 2020 campaign.

That was the case for Major League Baseball’s playoffs in October and it is as well for their postseason awards, and both Chicago teams were well represented.

2020 AL Manager of the Year finalists



Kevin Cash, Rays

Charlie Montoyo, Blue Jays

Rick Renteria, White Sox



Winner announced Nov. 10, 6 p.m. ET on @mlbnetwork — BBWAA (@officialBBWAA) November 2, 2020

Two members of the White Sox made the cut for a pair of awards, including one man who is no longer with the organization. That’s manager Rick Renteria, who is one of three finalists for the best dugout leader in the American League for 2020.

Despite taking the White Sox to the playoffs for the first time in 12 years, Renteria was let go a few weeks after their elimination from the Wild Card round. He was eventually replaced by Tony La Russa, who will start his fourth managerial job at the age of 76.

2020 AL MVP finalists



Jose Abreu, White Sox

DJ LeMahieu, Yankees

Jose Ramirez, Indians



Winner announced Nov. 12, 6 p.m. ET on @mlbnetwork — BBWAA (@officialBBWAA) November 3, 2020

Two White Sox position players are also up for honors, the first being first baseman Jose Abreu, who is a finalist for AL MVP.

In his seventh year with the White Sox, he hit 19 homers and had an American League-high 60 RBI to go with this .317 average.

La Pantera! Luis Robert has been named an A.L. Rookie of the Year finalist. pic.twitter.com/P3PATWmqai — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) November 2, 2020

Luis Robert, who had a fast start to the year but cooled late, is up for the Rookie of the Year in the American League. He batted .233/.302/.436 with 11 home runs and 31 RBI. He’s up for the award with Cristian Javier of the Astros and Kyle Lewis of the Mariners.

In his first season at the helm, @D_Ross3 is a finalist for NL Manager of the Year! pic.twitter.com/R0XCptZpRv — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) November 3, 2020

In his first season as a major league manager, David Ross earned the nod from the writers as a finalist for the best skipper in the National League.

He helped the Cubs to the NL Central title in 2020 and is up for the award with Don Mattingly of the Marlins along with Jayce Tingler of the Padres.

2020 NL Cy Young finalists



Trevor Bauer, Reds

Yu Darvish, Cubs

Jacob deGrom, Mets



Winner announced Nov. 11, 6 p.m. ET on @mlbnetwork — BBWAA (@officialBBWAA) November 3, 2020

Yu Darvish’s outstanding season with the Cubs on the mound has made him a finalist for the National League Cy Young award along with Trevor Bauer of the Reds and Jacob deGrom of the Mets.

Darvish led the MLB with eight wins while also sporting a 2.03 ERA with 93 strikeouts.

The Rookie of the Year Award will be announced on November 9th, with the manager award on November 10th, Cy Young Award on November 11th, and the MVPs on November 12th.