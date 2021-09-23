A ninth inning comeback falls short as the Cubs are swept by the Twins

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 22: Matt Duffy #5 and Ian Happ #8 of the Chicago Cubs celebrate after scoring runs in the 2nd inning against the Minnesota Twins at Wrigley Field on September 22, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

CHICAGO – Over the past half-decade, when the weather has cooled at Wrigley Field, that usually means it’s time to start looking ahead to October.

That’s not the case this year as this week marks the final time that the Cubs will play at Wrigley Field until the spring of 2022. Playoff thoughts have been gone for the team since early July as a new group of players takes the field following the dismantling of the team’s core.

So the chilly temperatures that greeted the fans at the “Friendly Confines” on Wednesday night weren’t a sign of things to come, but rather the signal of the end of a season that will be without the playoffs for just second time in seven years.

Still, a group of new Cubs’ players that have provided a few memorable moments over the last few weeks tried to give the home fans at least something positive as the campaign comes to an end. Unfortunately, the comeback against the Twins fell just a little short on Wednesday night, despite a lot more excitement than some might have thought.

A very eventful bottom of the ninth inning for the Cubs tonight against the Twins, but they couldn’t come all the way back. After giving up two runs, Alex Colome strikes out Trayce Thompson to finish off a 5-4 Twins victory at Wrigley Field. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/W404vHmhty — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) September 23, 2021

Down 5-2 entering the ninth inning, the Cubs got a pair of runs of Minnesota closer Alex Colome on an Ian Happ single then a Willson Contreras ground out that allowed the outfielder to come in to make it a one run game. Nico Hoerner kept the inning alive with an infield single then took second uncontested with Trayce Thompson at the plate.

But Colome got the outfielder to strike out to finish off a 5-4 Twins win in a quick two-game sweep at a chilly Wrigley Field. For the first time in September, the team’s record dropped under .500 for the month to 9-10 with their overall mark dropping to 67-85.

Max Kepler did the damage early for the Twins with a two-run homer in the first inning of Kyle Hendricks. After Hoerner tied the game with a two-RBI single in the second, Kepler put Minnesota back ahead with another homer to right field off Hendricks.

The right fielder then scored on an error by Matt Duffy as a hit by Miguel Sano went through the second baseman’s legs to make it 4-2. In the ninth, the Twins scratched out a run against Codi Heuer thanks to a double by Nick Gordon to start the inning, which eventually led to the outfielder coming home later in the inning on a sacrifice fly by Andrelton Simmons.

It would end up being a big one as the Cubs got two of the runs back but couldn’t get the third as the team now looks ahead to their final three games of their home at Wrigley Field against the Cardinals this weekend.