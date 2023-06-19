CHICAGO — After their best homestand of the season, the Cubs are getting ready to start a road trip that will be much different than their used to.

It’s more about the finish to it that makes it quite unique.

After a three-game series against the Pirates in Pittsburgh, the team will travel to London for their first regular season games in the United Kingdom in franchise history. They’ll take on the Cardinals on Saturday at 12:10 p.m. central time and then again at 9:10 a.m. on Sunday at London Stadium.

These will be the first games played by Major League Baseball in that country since 2019, when the Red Sox and Yankees played two games at the same venue on June 29 and 30 of that year.

It marks the first time that the Cubs will play outside of the continental United States or Canada since 2003 when they faced the Expos for three games in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Because of the travel, the Cubs also have something unusual as well: Two consecutive days off. Following the finale of the Pirates’ series at PNC Park on Wednesday, which has an 11:35 a.m. start, the Cubs have Thursday and Friday off before the two-game series in London.

This series was originally supposed to take place on June 13, 14, 2020 at London Stadium between the Cubs & Cardinals, but it was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. There were no international games scheduled in 2021 or 2022 in the MLB.

Already there are adjustments to London Stadium for the contest, and it concerns making the field a little bigger. Per the Associated Press, the centerfield wall will be 392 feet from home plate, seven feet more than the 2019 London Series, with the power alleys increasing by five feet to 387 feet.