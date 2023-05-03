WASHINGTON D.C — An unfortunate break early in Monday’s game against the Nationals means that one of the catcher’s in the Cubs’ rotation will be out for a bit.

Cubs catcher Yan Gomes is headed to the 7-day concussion IL.

.

Javier Assad has been called up from Triple-A Iowa.

.@WGNNews pic.twitter.com/hfwF1flEKJ — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) May 3, 2023

Yan Gomes was placed on the seven-day concussion injured list on Wednesday retroactive to May 2 ahead of the Cubs’ third of a four-game series against Washington at Nationals Park.

Pitcher Javier Assad was called up for a third time this season from Triple-A Iowa to take his spot on the roster.

This comes after he was injured on a bit of a freak play early on Monday when Jeimer Candelario’s backswing hit the catcher in the top of the helmet in the first inning. He was removed from the game before the next inning and wasn’t in the lineup on Tuesday night.

In his second year with the Cubs, Gomes was off to a solid start in 2023 as he has a slash line of .293/.310/.529 with five homers and 13 RBI in 19 games. This season, he’s been splitting time behind the plate with Tucker Barnhart, who was signed as a free agent this past offseason.

Catching prospect Miguel Amaya, who has been with the organization since 2015 and was once the top-rated prospect in the team’s minor league system, was called up to the majors for the first time on Tuesday.