CHICAGO — Two players who created a host of memories as Cubs got the chance to return to Wrigley Field for a major honor this weekend.

In the process, Shawon Dunston and Mark Grace joined some elite company in franchise history.

Both players were inducted into the Cubs Hall of Fame as members of the Class of 2023, taking part in a few events around Wrigley Field as the current team hosted the Diamondbacks.

They are the latest inductees into the Hall of Fame after it was created in 2021 with 56 inductees. The initial group included members of the franchise who were inducted into the original Cubs Hall of Fame from 1982-1986, members of the team’s Walk of Fame, along with Baseball Hall of Fame members.

This is the second class of inductees for this new Cubs Hall of Fame, with Pat Hughes, Jose Cardenal, and Buck O’Neil being a part of the Class of 2022.

As part of the weekend, Dunston and Grace each had a day to meet with fans and be featured at the Friendly Confines. The shortstop, who was a two-time All-Star for the Cubs, had his day on Friday while the first baseman, a three-time All-Star in Chicago, was honored on Saturday.

The official induction ceremony took place on Sunday at the Hall of Fame located underneath the left field bleachers. Both Dunston and Grace were honored on the field, threw out the ceremonial first pitch, and then together sang “Take Me Out to the Ballgame” during the seventh-inning stretch.

Selected first overall by the Cubs in 1982, Dunston debuted in 1985 and would play for the Cubs through 1995 then joined the team again in 1997. He was on the 1989 National League Eastern Division championship team with Grace, who played for the Cubs from 1988-2000 and had the most hits of any player in Major League Baseball in the 1990s.

The first baseman also helped the Cubs to an NL Wild Card berth in 1998.