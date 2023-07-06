MILWAUKEE — The finish to one of the more entertaining series of the year for the Cubs would be ruined by a former member of the team.

The catcher would end up making the last big play in a contest full of them at American Family Field on Thursday afternoon.

Victor Caratini, who played his first four seasons with the Cubs, hit the go-ahead eighth inning homer in a 6-5 Brewers victory. The 404-foot homer to right field came off reliever Michael Fulmer and allowed Milwaukee to split the series with their division rivals.

After two thrilling wins the past two days, the Cubs slipped back to six games under .500 as they fall 7 1/2 games behind the Reds for first in the National League Central division. David Ross’ club has a three-game series with the Yankees in New York before heading to the All-Star Break next week.

Caratini’s blast was his fifth of the year as he continues his second season with the Brewers. It’s the fifth homer that he’s hit against his former team both in Milwaukee and the 2021 season with the Padres.

That homer also concluded another eventful game in a very entertaining series in which the Cubs got an early lead on a Cody Bellinger RBI double in the second inning. The Brewers then got to Marcus Stroman in the fifth for four runs, including a three-run homer by Christian Yelich that put Milwaukee up 4-1.

Bellinger got two back in the top of the sixth with his eighth homer of the season and Yan Gomes brought the Cubs back to even in the eighth. After the Brewers got an unearned run off reliever Mark Leiter Jr. in the seventh, the catcher knocked a two-run blast to left field to tie the game at five.

But a former Cubs’ catcher would have the final say against his former team to finish up a very entertaining series.