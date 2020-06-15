A few observations from the ‘Long Gone Summer’ documentary on the Sammy Sosa-Mark McGwire home run chase

ST. LOUIS, MO – AUGUST 7: Mark McGuire of the St. Louis Cardinalshugs Sammy Sosa the Chicago Cubs at Busch Stadium on August 7, 1998 in St. Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Sporting News via Getty Images via Getty Images)

CHICAGO – It’s another Monday in 2020 where fans of sports in Chicago are once again talking about 1998.

This time it’s not basketball like in April and May with “The Last Dance,” but rather baseball and the North Side of town in the penultimate year of the century.

“Long Gone Summer” focused on the home run record chase of Cubs outfielder Sammy Sosa and Cardinals’ Mark McGwire. The back-and-forth race captivated baseball for the latter part of the summer and early fall that year, providing baseball a much-needed post-strike boost.

Of course, the issues of steroids in baseball clouded the legacy of this incredible contest. McGwire admitted using performance enhancers in 2010 with suspicion surrounding Sosa as well, though there has never been an admission or definitive proof.

Here are a few observations from Sunday’s film that covered what went down when McGwire hit 70 and Sosa 66.

The focus of filmmaker AJ Schnack was on the home run chase itself, and not the subsequent steroid controversy. Over two hours, the focus is the start, middle, and end of the joyous pursuit of Roger Maris’ record, from the original McGwire vs. Griffey storyline to Sosa taking the latter’s place. Schnack hits on the issues of performance enhancers late in the film and is transparent on the controversy, yet for those hoping for more of an expose on it, you’re not going to get it.

Todd McFarlane, a comic book artist best known for “Spawn,” opened the film and was near the end because of his love for buying historic baseballs. He’s got a number of them from both Sosa and McGwire, including the last one hit by each player in 1998. The pricetags were in the millions, including right around $3 million for McGwire’s 70th homer.

It’s apparent in the film how much pressure was on McGwire during the home run chase and not Sosa. After a 58-homer season in 1997, the eyes were on the Cardinals’ first baseman from opening day on. The daily pressure was mentioned as the documentary moved to the late summer, with a few references to Maris’ heavy stress when pursuing Babe Ruth’s original 60-homer record in 1961. One might say that it was McGwire who was the primary focus of the documentary since it was he started off the home run race that season

Conversely, Sosa was the “Happy Go Lucky” participant in the entire drama, since he was just “happy to be there.” While he showed past power, the outfielder was hardly a threat to challenge for the home run lead after a so-so 1997 season. Sosa’s 20-homer June changed that, and the chase to the end showed off his charisma that Cubs fans might have forgotten after his unceremonious exit from the franchise in 2004.

Also concerning Sosa, there was a feeling during his interview in the latter part of the film that he’s good with where his life stands along with his legacy. He’s not eager to admit anything, and he’s also not desperate to return to Wrigley Field for what some consider a much-overdue reunion. “I’m good, I’m happy,” is a familiar refrain from Sosa, who appears no closer to a reconciliation with the Cubs in the near future.

One criticism of the film from some observers was the use of cutaways from the modern era look of Wrigley Field during the showing of 1998 games. While the layout of the park may not be drastically different, the appearance in the outfield is, with two video boards and expanded bleachers over the past 22 years. A few mismatches were pointed out by fans over Twitter.

Just like “The Last Dance,” WGN-TV had its place in the film. A multitude of highlighs came from games broadcasted on the superstation during that season. Sosa’s 66th and final homer of 1998 came on Channel 9, with current sports director Dan Roan on the call of the blast in the Astrodome in Houston.