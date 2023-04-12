CHICAGO — It was one of the team’s best regular season comebacks in a generation, and it was one you didn’t have to be in the ballpark to feel.

Down 7-0 in the second inning, the Cubs stage a major rally before the third inning even came to an end, with one of their young players providing the key moment.

(Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

Nelson Velazquez’s grand slam was the highlight of an eight-run inning that propelled the Cubs to a 14-9 victory at Wrigley Field on Tuesday night. The second year outfielder’s blast is the highlight of his young career in Major League Baseball and arguably the best of what’s still a very young 2023 season on the north side.

It created an April moment that had just a little bit of an October feel for the 30,081 in the ballpark on an unseasonably warm night on the north side. If those at Wrigley Field thought it was loud inside the venue, here’s how it felt in the area around the Wrigleyville/Lakeview area.

This is how the crowd at Wrigley Field sounded a few blocks away as Nelson Velazquez hit a Grand Slam in the 3rd inning as the @cubs erase a seven-run deficit to take an 8-7 lead over the Mariners. pic.twitter.com/8l7AIPr3CQ — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) April 12, 2023

This is a video of the sound of the crowd four blocks north of the ballpark as the crowd cheered, paused, and then roared at the crack of Velazquez’s bat on the grand slam. The noise carried well on a warm night, especially during that hit that was the highlight of a major rally.

Per the Cubs, it was the first time in 79 games that the team had trailed by seven or more runs and rallied for the victory. It was also the first time in the MLB since 2001 that a team had trailed by seven innings in the second and rallied to take the lead by the end of the third, according to ESPN Stats and Info.

By rallying from seven runs to win, it was the second-largest comeback for the team since the start of the Wild Card era in 1994, per Marquee Sports Network.

It was a comeback that was a sight to see and hear on a warm April evening on the north.