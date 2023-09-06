CHICAGO — It was a strong three days for the Cubs to start a seven-game homestand at Wrigley Field this week, and it was thanks in part to a trio of trends that continued for the club.

One of them happened right away, which helped get the home team off and running against the Giants on Wednesday afternoon.

Seiya Suzuki continued his hot hitting of late with a three-run double in the first inning, and that coupled with strong days by Cody Bellinger and starting pitcher Jordan Wicks aided an 8-2 victory over San Francisco.

It gives the Cubs a three-game sweep over their opponents this week and extends their win streak to four games as they improve to 76-64 on the year and further solidifies their grip on the second National League Wild Card spot.

Suzuki’s double in the first off Alex Wood with the bases loaded gave him a three-RBI game for the third-straight contest against the Giants. It continues the outfielder’s outstanding start to September in which he now has five doubles, 10 RBI, and is batting well over .400.

Bellinger is up to nine RBI in six games this month after he knocked in two runs on Wednesday, doing so with a double in the third and a solo homer in the seventh, his 24th of the season.

That was plenty of offense for Wicks, who delivered the first quality start of his major league career on Wednesday. He scattered nine hits over 6 2/3 innings, not allowing a Giants runner to cross home plate until the seventh inning in an 87-pitch outing that included a strikeout and no walks.

Even with allowing those two seventh inning runs, Wicks is still sporting a 2.16 ERA in his first three starts with the Cubs along with a perfect 3-0 record.